Bronny Jamesthe 17-year-old son of the NBA star LeBron Jameswas discharged from hospital and is resting at home, three days after having a arrest cardiac. The doctor Merije Chukumerije said the young man was “successfully treated for sudden cardiac arrest”. “He arrived at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center fully conscious, neurologically intact and stable,” he explained. “It was attended to promptly by staff highly qualified and was discharged home, where he’s resting. We are confident for the continued progress of him and we are encourage yourself by her response, resilience, and by her family and community support.”

A few hours before his son’s resignation, LeBron James had posted a message on his social channels: “I want to thank the countless people who send amore e prayers to my family. We feel it and I am very grateful for it. Everyone is amazing,” she wrote. He then adds: “We have our family united, safe and sound, and we feel your love. I’ll have more to say when we’re readybut I want to let everyone know how much your support means to all of us!”

