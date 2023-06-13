Bundesliga: Austria threatens bloodletting after a happy ending

For the time being, however, the joy of the European Cup ticket reigned supreme in the distribution group. Michael Wimmer’s team is already challenged in the second round of the Conference League qualification at the end of July. A total of three hurdles have to be taken before the group phase, only then does the financial rain of millions follow. The fact that no play-off winner has managed to do this in the past four years did not worry Austria’s sports director Jürgen Werner. “It’s ambitious, but it should be doable,” he said. “In recent years, you have not failed because of outstanding opponents.”

In fact, FC Vaduz (Rapid), Breidablik (Austria), Piast Gliwice (Hartberg) and Haugesund (Sturm) do not belong to the international top class. Coach Wimmer, who succeeded the surprisingly dismissed Manfred Schmid in the winter, was happy after the successful conclusion. “I’m proud of the team. It has paid off for a long, exciting season,” said the German. “For me it was 18 finals. I feel really good and now we’re going to take the next step.” Wimmer described participation in the European Cup as “awesome”.

Joy at Austria With a 5-0 gala in the play-off second leg against Austria Lustenau, Wiener Austria made it onto the international stage after a turbulent season. In the collective relief at the happy ending, however, the “Violets” were also mixed with worries about the future.

“Violets” expect personal poker

Which players the coach will have available at the start of training on June 29th will probably be decided soon. At least three players were said goodbye on Sunday: Nikola Dovedan, Georg Teigl and Captain Lukas Mühl. The German central defender spoke of an “incredibly wonderful” two years in Vienna, and the 26-year-old is personally hoping for a commitment in Italy. He cannot currently imagine staying in the Bundesliga. The Austrian pot also played a role in the negotiations.

The Swiss Haris Tabakovic, Matthias Braunöder and Dominik Fitz, among others, are considered hot transfer stocks for the financially ailing violets. Werner emphasized that he did not want to make any emergency sales. “We are not allowed to give away our silverware. It has to be right for us, too.” The association naturally has economic restrictions, but will only make sales “if there’s a chance that we can make real money,” said Werner, drawing a comparison: “If you’re a top-class bakery, train three apprentices and then always turn in the best apprentice, then you won’t be the best bakery.”

Release clause for Tabakovic “nonsense”

With top scorer Tabakovic, with whose 16 league goals only Kylian Mbappe can keep up in Europe’s top ten leagues since the spring opener, the violets are hoping for a contract extension. “Haris knows what he has in us. I think we have a good chance of him staying,” said Werner. The rumored exit clause in the low six-digit range is “nonsense”.

Werner also announced the upcoming contract extension of sports director Manuel Ortlechner. “We have already reached an agreement and will put it on paper,” said the 61-year-old, emphasizing the good working relationship with the ex-kicker. “He gets criticized a lot. But many don’t see what he’s doing in the background.” According to Werner, central defender Tin Plavotic from relegated SV Ried is on the list of candidates.

Top performer Manfred Fischer, who put the Viennese on the road to victory against the promoted team from Lustenau with two goals on Sunday, sees a lot of potential for bigger tasks in the Austria squad. “A squad like that has to stay together. But we need more breadth and one or two players to strengthen us.” When asked about possible departures, Fischer has already taken action. “I already closed Haris’ locker today so he can’t clear out his things,” he said with a wink and a beer bottle in his hand.