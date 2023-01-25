[Netease Sports News on the 25th]In the 17th round of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich played against Cologne at home. Schiri scored a goal shortly after the opening, Kimmich scored a world wave before the end, Bayern drew 1-1 with Cologne, two consecutive league draws, 4 points ahead of Leipzig, and locked in the Bundesliga half-time championship.

Bayern’s starting 11 players are exactly the same as last weekend’s league tie with Leipzig. Shubo Moting, who scored 12 goals this season and created a career high, continued to start, and Muller was on the bench. Bayern have won 15 of the past 16 meetings between the two teams.

Bayern Munich (4231): 27-Sommer/5-Pavard, 2-Upamecano, 4-Dericht, 19-Alfonso Davis (82’39-Tell)/6- Kimmich, 8-Gretzka (46’38-Grafenberg)/10-Sane, 42-Mushara (68’25-Müller), 7-Gnabry (46’11- Koeman)/13-Choupo-Moting.

Cologne (4231): 20-Schwaber/2-Schmitz, 5-Sordo, 24-Chabert, 14-Hector/8-Hussein Basic (46’7-Ljubic Odd), 28-Shilli/37-Mina (71’25-Lempel), 47-Olesen (46’6-Martel), 11-Kainz (58’17-Sinde Le)/21-Tiggs (58’27-Selke).