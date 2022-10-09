Home Sports Casemiro repentant of the arrival at Manchester United: the confession to friends
Sports

Casemiro repentant of the arrival at Manchester United: the confession to friends

by admin
Casemiro repentant of the arrival at Manchester United: the confession to friends

The Brazilian arrived in the Red Devils from Real Madrid but would have regretted …

He was looking for a new adventure that could give him new motivations. Still, the experience al ManchesterUnited it has not been as far as she expected. Let’s talk about casemiro who moved to Red Devils from Real Madrid this summer but who seems to have already had second thoughts about his choice.

In fact, as reported by allsignings, the Brazilian would have told a small circle of friends that he regretted his decision to leave Real Madrid and that he had many regrets. Not only. casemiro it would be open to a resounding farewell already in the winter market.

It is unlikely that he can be sold given United’s strong investment for him (over 70 million) but it is possible that a solution is sought on loan. The midfielder wants to play continuously and with Ten Hag, at least until today, this has not happened. We will see if there are any developments in this affair and what the future of the Brazilian will be.

October 8, 2022 (change October 8, 2022 | 10:48)

© breaking latest news

See also  Feltreghiaccio, coach Zampol to restore enthusiasm

You may also like

Fu Jiajun scored 147 points in a single...

Bologna-Sampdoria 1-1, Dominquez and Djuricic scored

La Liga-Modric sends an assist to Militao to...

Ganna and the hour record: the DJ friend...

Serie A-Dias walks thousands of miles and rides...

Real Madrid-Getafe, Militao’s goal and victory for Ancelotti:...

Nba, Green-Poole: the shock video of the punch...

World Table Tennis Championships Team Tournament: Chinese Men’s...

Advance basketball Serie A: Pesaro and Brescia win

The Chinese women’s volleyball team suffered the first...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy