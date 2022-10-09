The Brazilian arrived in the Red Devils from Real Madrid but would have regretted …

He was looking for a new adventure that could give him new motivations. Still, the experience al ManchesterUnited it has not been as far as she expected. Let’s talk about casemiro who moved to Red Devils from Real Madrid this summer but who seems to have already had second thoughts about his choice.

In fact, as reported by allsignings, the Brazilian would have told a small circle of friends that he regretted his decision to leave Real Madrid and that he had many regrets. Not only. casemiro it would be open to a resounding farewell already in the winter market.

It is unlikely that he can be sold given United’s strong investment for him (over 70 million) but it is possible that a solution is sought on loan. The midfielder wants to play continuously and with Ten Hag, at least until today, this has not happened. We will see if there are any developments in this affair and what the future of the Brazilian will be.

