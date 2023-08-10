Changde’s ‘Inspirational Mother’ Zhou Yasong: A Model for Pursuing Education and Blending Vocal Music and Taekwondo

52-Year-Old Postgraduate Entrance Examination and 59-Year-Old PhD Student, Changde’s “Inspirational Mother” Zhou Yasong was Called a “Model” by Olympic Champion Wu Jingyu

“Mom and Senior Sister” wants to blend vocal music and taekwondo

Changde, Hunan Province – Zhou Yasong, a 59-year-old PhD student studying vocal music in South Korea, has been hailed as an inspiration and role model by netizens and Olympic champion Wu Jingyu. Zhou, a 52-year-old postgraduate entrance examination taker at Central China Normal University’s School of Music, has captured the attention of the public with her remarkable achievements.

During the 2023 National Taekwondo Club League (Central) held in Changsha, Zhou had the opportunity to share the stage with her idol, Olympic Taekwondo gold medalist Wu Jingyu. Wu praised Zhou and called her a “role model” for her dedication and accomplishments. Dressed in a white taekwondo uniform, Zhou showcased her Taekwondo skills alongside other renowned practitioners, impressing both the audience and Wu Jingyu.

Zhou’s journey towards higher education began in 2016 when she decided to retire early to accompany her daughter in preparing for her postgraduate entrance examination. While her daughter unfortunately did not succeed, Zhou unexpectedly passed the master’s degree program at Central China Normal University and became a graduate student of the Conservatory of Music. In 2019, Zhou graduated with a master’s degree and set her sights on pursuing a doctorate.

After receiving admission to Chugye University of the Arts in 2020, Zhou could not enroll due to various reasons. However, her determination led her to reapply for a Ph.D. in vocal music at Samyuk University’s Conservatory of Music in South Korea, where she was accepted. Zhou has since embarked on the journey of studying abroad.

Zhou’s dedication to Taekwondo for over 20 years has played a significant role in shaping her resilience and perseverance. She believes that her practice of Taekwondo has helped her overcome challenges in both academics and life. Zhou expressed her desire to explore the integration of art and sports, particularly vocal music and Taekwondo, in her doctoral thesis.

As Zhou continues to inspire others with her unwavering determination and achievements, she hopes to encourage fellow elderly individuals to pursue their dreams and passions. She believes that regardless of age, as long as one has the qualities needed to practice Taekwondo, progress can be made.

Zhou Yasong’s story serves as a testament to the power of determination and the pursuit of lifelong learning. Her journey acts as an inspiration for individuals of all ages to overcome challenges and follow their dreams.

(First trial: Jiang Yu Second trial: Yu Hua Third trial: Jiang Yuqing)

