Prenninger closes the coffee house, ice cream and cake production remains

“The step was not easy for me, because it was a moving and often nice time,” says Thomas Prenninger in an interview with OÖN. The popular coffee house on the main square with outdoor dining area will be closed on Friday, September 1st. “This decision may come as a surprise to many long-standing customers and friends of the company.” According to Prenninger, personal reasons are responsible for this decision.

