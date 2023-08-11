China Open Tennis Tournament Announces New Partnerships and Co-Branded Products

Beijing, China – The highly anticipated China Open Tennis Tournament, the biggest and most influential international tennis event in Asia, is set to make a stunning return in 2023. The tournament has been attracting attention from tennis fans and global celebrities alike as one of the “Four Super Tournaments” in the sport. With the announcement that rising star Alcaraz and the reigning men’s singles champion Medvedev will be participating, this year’s China Open is bound to be one for the books.

Adding to the excitement, the China Tennis Open has also revealed its exclusive partner for this year’s event: Pinxiang, the leader in Chinese white tea. This collaboration marks a significant crossover between the tea industry and the sports industry, symbolizing the deep integration of high-quality resources and social resources in China. The partnership aims to provide a more diverse cultural experience for consumers and promote China‘s tea industry on a global scale.

Pinpinxiang, the head enterprise of China‘s tea industry and a pioneer in the white tea sector, has been leading the way in the field since its establishment in 1992. With a commitment to producing high-quality white tea and a focus on innovation, Pinpinxiang has become a respected Chinese tea brand. The company’s partnership with the China Open is a testament to its dedication to excellence and its desire to promote the beauty of white tea worldwide.

To celebrate the partnership, Pinpinxiang and the China Tennis Open have unveiled three co-branded products that showcase the integration of tea culture and sportsmanship. The first product, Shai Platinum, combines the benchmark old white tea, Shoumei, with the spirit of tennis. Aged for six years in natural dry warehouses, Shai Platinum offers a sweet and mellow taste, reflecting the pursuit of quality and accumulation. It’s a powerful testimony to the dedication and hard work of both athletes and tea enthusiasts.

The second product, honey and sweet white peony teabags, is packaged in the image of Mu Guiying, a renowned heroine in Peking Opera. This design aligns perfectly with the international status of the China Open and is the event’s officially designated tea bag. The fragrance and honey notes of white tea are quickly released when the white peony leaves are chopped, making it an ideal choice for athletes and fans. In addition, each package comes with a fashionable honey rhyme yellow accompanying cup, further enhancing the tea-drinking experience.

The third product, Bisheng Dragon Ball Tea, draws inspiration from the spirit of “must win” in sports. The tight-pressed Shoumei tea represents victory and rising steadily, embodying the relentless pursuit of excellence that both athletes and tea connoisseurs share.

Pinpinxiang’s partnership with the China Tennis Open will run from 2023 to 2025 and aims to promote a healthy lifestyle through the love of sports and the consumption of white tea. The collaboration will further strengthen the connection between tea culture and sportsmanship, creating a platform for visitors to enjoy a cup of white tea while watching thrilling tennis matches.

As the China Open Tennis Tournament prepares for its grand return in 2023, the partnership with Pinpinxiang and the introduction of these co-branded products have set a new standard for the event. Tennis fans and tea enthusiasts alike can look forward to experiencing the fusion of culture and sportsmanship in this extraordinary collaboration.

The China Open Tennis Tournament is scheduled to take place in Beijing from [dates]. Tickets and more information about the event can be found on the official website.