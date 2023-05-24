Club icon Jordi Alba leaves Barcelona

Left-back Jordi Alba will leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season. This was announced by the Spanish champions on Wednesday. Trained at Barca’s La Masia youth academy, Alba joined Valencia in 2005 before returning to the Catalans seven years later. Alba then played over 450 competitive games for Barcelona, ​​winning six champions, five cup winners, one Champions League winner and one club world champion.

IMAGO/Bagu White



In addition, as the current Spanish team captain, Alba holds 91 international matches, he was European champion in 2012. The defender is the third Barca veteran within a short period of time to say goodbye to the club. Gerard Pique ended his career in November, Sergio Busquets is looking for a new challenge in the summer.