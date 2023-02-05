news-txt”>

Al Hilal and Al Ahly reached the semi-finals of the current Club World Cup in Morocco. The Saudis will face Flamengo in Tangier on Tuesday 7, while the day after, in Rabat, the Egyptian club will face Real Madrid.

Al Hilal beat Casablanca’s Widad Athletic 5-3 on penalties, after the 1-1 with which the match ended. Al Ahly eliminated the Seattle Sounders 1-0.