Conference League: final with West Ham, Fiorentina dreams – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 06 JUNE – European cups, second act. The Conference League final is staged between Fiorentina and West Ham, ready to contend for the trophy at the Eden Arena in Prague. It is an appointment with history for both teams, which return to hit a European final after many years: Viola from the 1989/90 UEFA Cup, the English even from 1975/76 (Cup Winners’ Cup). The goal of the Italian men is to bring a trophy back to Florence after the Coppa Italia won 22 years ago but not only because winning the Conference would be the only way to access the next Europa League, given the eighth place in the standings closed the door to any continental competition. The mission is within Fiorentina’s reach according to the Sisal experts who, however, expect a very balanced match: both Viola and the Hammers are in fact winners at 2.75 in 90 minutes, with a draw at 3.20. The uncertainty is also reflected in the odds on who will lift the trophy, an option at 1.90 for both.



One week before the Europa League final between Rome and Sevilla, the longest in history with a total of 146 minutes of play between regular time, extra time and penalties, one has to wonder if once again the 90 minutes will go: the extra time is a hypothesis at 3.20 while for the eventuality that the trophy is awarded on penalties it rises to 5.00. (HANDLE).

