Coni ruling: Juve appeal accepted, 15 points back. Process to be redone

Il Coni guarantee board has accepted Juventus’ appeal against the sentence of 15 penalty points for the capital gains case, however referring the acts to the justice of the Football Federation for a new evaluation. In the meantime, the 15 penalty points are removed from the Bianconeri. Also welcomed the appeal of Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti and Enrico Vellano, these positions which become decisive according to the Panel for the redetermination of the sanction by the FIGC justice. With this decision, the Bianconeri rise to 59, overtake Roma and become third, two points behind Lazio, which is at 61.

Instead, the appeals of Andrea Agnelli, Fabio Paratici and Federico Cherubini were rejected.

The device

The Board formalized the news anticipated by Ansa, explaining in the device that it had “accepted the appeals of Vellano, Pavel Nedved, Paolo Garimberti, Assia Grazioli – Venier, Caitlin Mary Hughes, Daniela Marilungo, Francesco Roncaglio/FIGC and others) and of the Juventus, within the terms and within the limits set out in the justification, and has referred it to the Federal Court of Appeal for it, in a different composition, to renew its assessment, in particular, with regard to the determination of the causal contribution of the individual directors, providing adequate reasons and drawing any consequences also in relation to the sanction imposed on the Juventus club”.

The ranking

The Serie A League has just made the new Serie A standings official on its website, after the provision of the Guarantee College which accepted Juve’s appeal, referring to the FIGC justice for a new evaluation of minus 15. Based on the current provision, Juve is back in third place, 59 points behind Lazio (61) and ahead of Roma (56).