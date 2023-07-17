Could the Baltimore Orioles be a Destination for Shohei Ohtani?

Title: Baltimore Orioles Eyeing Big Trade for Ohtani

With a solid 57-35 record, the Baltimore Orioles find themselves in a promising position in the AL East, trailing the top spot by just one game. The team attributes much of its success to its young and talented roster. As the Trade Deadline approaches, the Orioles are actively exploring opportunities to further bolster their lineup. Interestingly, their sights are now set on acquiring the biggest name of all – Shohei Ohtani.

MLB Network’s Jon Paul Morosi recently discussed why the Orioles could be an appealing destination for Ohtani. The team’s collection of young talent could “entice” the Los Angeles Angels to consider a trade. In particular, the Orioles boast an impressive eight prospects among the MLB Pipeline Top 100 Prospects. The standout of this group is their number one prospect, Jackson Holliday, who was recently promoted to Double-A.

However, despite the mutual interest, the timing may not be ideal for such a trade. Ohtani, who has been sidelined due to a blister on his right hand, has only pitched a total of 10 innings over the past two weeks. This limited availability as a pitcher could potentially diminish the value for the Orioles, who are in dire need of additional pitching support.

While it remains uncertain whether a trade for Ohtani will come to fruition, the Orioles’ pursuit of the dual-threat star clearly exhibits their determination to strengthen their roster. The addition of Ohtani would undoubtedly inject new excitement and talent into the team, potentially solidifying their chances of claiming the top spot in the competitive AL East division.

As the Trade Deadline draws near, all eyes remain on the Orioles, whose aspirations for success are backed by their commitment to securing top-level talent. Baltimore fans eagerly await news of whether their team can pull off what could be the most significant trade of the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

