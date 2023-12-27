Home » Covid and cognitive decline: 3 tips to combat it
Covid and cognitive decline: 3 tips to combat it

The Covid pandemic has accelerated mental decline in the over 50s. A news I read today on @salute_eu.

In reality, younger age groups are also involved. We all are, in short. The good news is that we can act to slow down cognitive decline and with it the onset and development of mental disorders and neurodegenerative diseases.

❓How to do it? Here are 3 TIPS:

🚸 PHYSICAL TRAINING: the best mixture is the one composed of aerobic exercise and resistance (i.e. strength) exercise. Those who manage to combine these two types of exercises show higher cognitive performance compared to sedentary people and those who only perform cardio exercises.

🍭 GLYCEMIC CONTROL: the secret is here too. Blood sugars that are too high or the constant oscillation between low and high blood sugar levels lead to activation of the inflammatory cascade in the brain or neuroinflammation. For this reason it is essential not to exceed with sugars, do aerobic exercise to better tolerate them (ideal before a meal) and follow the most advantageous sequence of foods in meals (vegetables ➡️ protein-based food ➡️ cereals/rice…).

🐟 OMEGA-3: more than 30% of neurons are composed of omega3. In other words, saying that the brain is fat is a great compliment. Fish and seaweed are the main source but it is important to try not to consume more than 350g of fish per week. Supplementation can therefore become a precious support for keeping our brain (and not only) healthy. ❗️ Pay attention to the purity and quality certifications of the product.

