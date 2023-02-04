FOOTBALL IS MONEY.

REPRESSION IS THE NEW CREDO.

AND SPAL-BARI FINISHES EVEN BEFORE IT BEGINS.

We would have liked to have treated Spal Bari due to the importance of the match compared to the championship, due to the news on the market, due to the opponent’s coat of arms.

Instead we have to find that it will become yet another opportunity to lengthen the list of the most absurd measures, in terms of public order.

Spal Bari, for us, is over before it starts. Gone is the pleasure of measuring yourself against an opponent who is never only on the pitch, but also and above all in the stands. The folklore, the warmth, the color has already run out. It will become a monochromatic show that will all benefit our people, no doubt. But that will be stripped of all its meaning.

Football is a popular sport. Football belongs to the people, it was said.

It is not so.

Football is about money. And real money, today, no longer comes from the box office, evidently.

And here the entire world of football passively accepts measures that repress rather than protect. They punish in a transversal and illogical way by barricading themselves behind that public order which should be managed by those who are paid to do it, not cowardly circumvented.

We are monitored in a more than invasive way inch by inch of our lives, do you want us to believe that during an away game it is possible to get lost in caravans of thousands of fans and it is not possible to anticipate the critical points, for example preventing stopping in dangerous parking areas? Too demanding?

Very good. It would then be enough to move the times or days of the matches in the event of unorthodox crossings, in order to guarantee the many fans that they can still follow their team, even if with some discomfort. Better than the crap of banning it.

Still too hard? Too little obsequious towards the television schedule?

Agree. Then let one of the two be banned from traveling. She would make you vomit, of course, but it would at least protect the other.

But no.

Everything is banned. To everyone.

Because the message is punitive across the board, it is not preventive. Let me be clear. You’re not protecting a nice dick, you’re hitting yourself. In an indistinct, illogical, systematic way.

And not only the hated ultras, but also families, clubs, the millions of live football lovers. Which, it seems quite clear, are now a mere accessory. Just paint two seats in the stadium, or record a couple of choirs to send in favor of the microphone, and the game is done.

We will cheer on our team because this is our duty. It’s our role.

But, as far as we are concerned, Spal Bari is already over.