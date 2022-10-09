In Dancing with the stars 2022 the first time of two homosexual men is staged, Alex Di Giorgio e Moreno Porcu. At the Milly Carlucci dance show – Saturday 8 October in prime time the first episode – the novelty of the 17th edition are the two men, the swimmer and the professional master, both openly gay. The two, jeans and leather bodice, go wild with a boogie on the notes of “Footloose”, receiving applause from the audience and positive judgments from almost the entire jury.

“A difficult choreography, very modern and new. Well done, they put on a show ”says the reporter Ivan Zazzaroni (who at the time of Giovanni Ciacci and Raimondo Todaro had criticized the dance between two men) while for Wild Lucarelli “All very nice but the swimmer has nothing to do with dancing”. The president of the jury Carolyn Smith praises the same sax dance and underlines how the dance is freedom: “You have been good and remember that this dance floor is freedom, dance is freedom of expression, movement and love“.

Same thought comes from Fabio Canino that launches the provocation: “Next time a dance to the music of Peppe Pig“(In reference to the controversy that broke out in the election campaign for the presence of two mothers in an episode of the famous cartoon). Guillermo Mariotto, instead, he admits: “This couple in itself, the situation is still not clear to me, I have not understood it. “Same sex dance” ok, but I’m still waiting, I’m not unbalanced, I want to see bachata, sensual stuffsomething more”.

Before entering the track the 32-year-old swimmer spoke about his story and with extreme delicacy he told the moment in which he found himself having to come out, in a world, like that of sport, in which certain prejudices are still quite strong, despite the fact that athletes who they decide to confess it. “I realized that I was attracted to boys of the same sex, I was 22, I wasn’t ready to say it, but the first people that came to my mind were my parents, they didn’t expect it in the least. I was in pain, I went home, we laughed and joked, I put off, until I decided to talk about it with my mother, I told her a bit stammering, with fear, however, that could give them pain”Di Giorgio said. And he added: “I saw the amazement, something he did not expect, I got scared, I ran away, my parents love me, their concern was about how I could face everyday life”. More difficult, however, to be accepted in the tub. “In the sporting environment it was not acceptedI did not feel not only protected, but I did not feel at ease, if in this moment there is a place where I can feel protected and express who I am is this program “says Di Giorgio, admitting, however, that between a dive in the pool and a dip on the track “it is easier to jump into the water than to dance in front of everyone”.