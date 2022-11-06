Before his father’s eyes he drew a masterpiece. Daniel Maldini scored a great goal to “his of him” Milan, the team with which he won the Scudetto last year and which sent him on loan to Spezia in the summer. The Juventus number 30, who had scored only one goal before tonight in Serie A, on 25 September 2021 at the Peak against Spezia, beat Tatarusanu with a right-footed turn after winning a rebound with Messias and evading the intervention. by Krunic.

Dad Paolo, Milan manager, remained impassive in the stands: as a parent he would have rejoiced at the prowess of his son, also the first of his career at La Scala football, but as a Rossoneri manager inside he had the anger to see his team reached on 1. -1 after hitting two bars and wasting several chances. The cameras looked for the manager, but he did not reveal any emotions, sitting next to the director Massara. Not even Maldini junior, however, let himself go: he is a Milan player inside and out of respect for his fans he avoided cheering. However, he was hugged by his companions and perhaps while everyone surrounded him, he was also a little moved. Because his network is an unequivocal message for the managers (including his father …) who sent him to grow up far from Milan after the purchase of the Belgian De Ketelaere. He responded in the manner of him and, including the goal in the Italian Cup in the 5-1 at Como, is already at 2 centers this season. But tonight’s one is unlikely to forget.