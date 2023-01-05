His is a joyful but thoughtful character, who uses poetic language and critical reasoning to explain to children serious issues such as the importance of love and mutual respect. There Sophia the fox is a small and cunning animal, born from the imagination of Andrew Lucisano – 46-year-old Neapolitan philosopher, artist, director and musician – who from 2012 to today has been the protagonist of an animated series and numerous songs for recreational educational purposes. Over the years, there have been many schools throughout Italy that have included it in their programme a moment of encounter with this creature with big eyes, soft features and intelligent gab, capable of stimulating the creative and reflective potential of pupils of different ages, from kindergarten onwards. So much so that, the last song written for her by her author, “I hug her“, was chosen to accompany World Hug Day, next January 21, and will be officially launched on January 6 on the social platforms of Andrea Lucisano and Sophia the fox, as well as on Spotify, Youtube, iTunes and digital stores.

Original and joyful, the song has a strong poetic message well embroidered on a Caribbean rhythm in a salsa key, with an engaging trend that will make children from all over Italy sing and dance and will be sung during the next concerts that the fox Sophia will hold in various squares of our country. “Tired of the restrictions we have been forced to due to the pandemic – explains a Luce! Andrea Lucisano – many want to celebrate a new rebirth, even by celebrating the Hug Dayscheduled for Saturday 21 January in calendars around the world. The teachers of many schools are organizing to organize an event in which the children will celebrate the symbolic gesture with the common goal of setting up a free national campaign affective education for a healthy emotional literacy to be given to the new generations”.

﻿ ﻿

Loved by children as much as by parents and teachers, the fox Sophia has been the protagonist of what can be considered the first philosophical television series produced in Italy, made up of 11 episodes in which the likeable character talks with human beings and philosophers (but also with a criminal) questioning himself on important questions of daily life. “The first episode on legality entitled ‘The fox Sophia and the solar riddle’ – explains Lucisano – had considerable success at a national level because it is the only philosophical animated audiovisual product that deals with the topic of justice aimed at the new generations ”. The author then produced and created another 10 episodes, with the participation of the philosopher Aldo Masullo.

How did the idea of ​​an animated character with a philosophical character for an audience of children come about?

“In reality, Sophia the fox is a transversal project that adults also really like. The drawing is undoubtedly childish, but the character manages to convey very profound concepts in a simple, joyful and playful way. For example, the value of goodness and mutual respect as the only way to be happy. I wanted to carry on with this project because, in general, I love to think freely and critically and I believe that thinking is the path to achieving great beauty. Unfortunately, the society in which we live ensures that it is used little, but in reality it is our only means of salvation, and if we decided to use it consciously and constantly we would probably stop living immersed in smog or building bombs and throw them at each other. Exactly ten years ago, when influencers, environmentalists, etc. weren’t fashionable yet, I thought of the fox Sophia as a way to benefit the community, contributing to the protection of the human species and the environment in which we live. And I tried to make young people reflect on these issues, with the desire to bring them hope”.

Why did you choose to target children?

“People often don’t understand that the purpose of children in the world is to bring awe and wonder. With their naivety and innocence they can undermine the preconceptions of adults. Children’s questions are able to destabilize the comfort zone in which we prefer to stay locked up, safe. Sophia the fox is like a little girl: with her curiosity and wisdom she tries to stimulate people’s armored minds and represents an innovative way to talk about philosophy, i.e. the possibility of everyone to become a friend of knowledge. In fact, in 2012, when the project was born, there was still nothing in Italy that spoke of non-formal education through creativity”.

Educating in goodness as the key to achieving happiness. Sounds like a Christian principle…

“In fact, there are many Catholic schools that invite me to collaborate. However, Sophia the fox’s approach is not based on a religious point of view but on a philosophical one, through the use of reason rather than faith. A beautiful and important journey that everyone should in any case undertake, for themselves and for others”.

Why did you choose a fox as the protagonist of your educational project?

“Because the fox is a cunning and shrewd animal. And if it is true that it would be right to preserve the naivety and candor of children, at the same time we must also be shrewd, because the world is often governed by criminal and hypocritical logic. The pitfalls that are scattered along the paths of life require the cunning of a fox to avoid. In Sophia’s case, we are talking about a fox who wants to know and discover the truth through poetic language. Sophia means wisdom, knowledge, and it really is a magical word, probably the most important word for humanity. It is in fact a concept present in all religions, all civilizations and all times. The names with which God is indicated change, but his knowledge of the universe – which is called Sophia – remains a common concept, through which everything that exists is justified and explained: from the blood that circulates in the veins to the lungs that fill up of oxygen, from the sun that shines to the earth that revolves around it”.

Tell us something about your latest song, “L’abbraccio“, chosen as the theme song for the World Day of the same name, on January 21st

“From 6 January the song will be available free online, and all schools will be able to let their students listen to it freely, stimulating their creativity through the creation of drawings, writings and other artistic expressions related to the theme of hugs, affection and sharing. On January 21 in Naples there will be a free-hugs square event, in which many people will freely exchange hugs, listening to the song in the background. Flash mobs will be organized on the Friday before or the following Monday in many schools throughout Italy among students who will embrace each other to the tune of the song. The symbol of the hug makes children understand the concept of reciprocity, which we adults are unfortunately losing, but it is important to remember that it is a gift that is exchanged, such as affection which, if practiced, can make us happier. Because learning to love is difficult, and many adults don’t know how to do it”.

In reality, there are several songs to raise awareness on social issues that she has written…

“Exactly, starting from 2012 when many children sang ‘Ama’ in the square in Naples, a song dedicated to the importance of love, to which I had combined the proposal to write their thoughts for a better world. The format was then adopted by many municipalities throughout Italy. It is important to listen to the children’s wishes, because they are orders for the collective future. Subsequently I gave life to ‘La Danza delle Farfalle’, an association through which I carry on these and other projects dedicated to the creative education of childhood. ‘The tank’ is another song of mine that has been very successful: the protagonist is a tank that doesn’t want to destroy anything. A text that brings hope to future generations, with a basic theme that is always the same: the importance of giving oneself affection, not only as a gesture of altruism, but also as a gift to oneself, given that the love given always returns ”.

How does a school get in touch with its projects?

“Through the site ladanzadellefarfalle.com. Here you can find out about our activities and request the organization of a recreational event. From Gallarate to the deepest part of Sicily, over the years we have made children from all parts of Italy sing. My songs are written from the heart by a professional composer and are all available online for free. I try to compose the melodies on an unconventional frequency, but in accordance with the sounds of nature: the rustle of the wind, the roar of the water, etc. ‘Ama’ is an example of this and when we sang it in the square, it was broadcast on the monitors of the various subways, and all of Naples was able to perceive a wave of good which, I hope, will be repeated on January 21st with ‘L’ hug'”.