Il Napoli he never stops and adds another wonderful performance to his season, winning 2-0 in Frankfurt in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League. A result that could also have been wider, as explained by of Lorenzo in the post match interview with Sky Sport: “Perhaps we should have made better use of some opportunities – explained the Azzurri captain, confirming Fabio Capello’s analysis -, however we are happy with this victory on a difficult pitch against an important, physical team. Good job, everyone. There was a contract start, perhaps also thanks to them who are a good team who attack deep with their striker, then Kim and Rrahmani were good at taking measures and always covering the ball up front with pressing, with the line we could have stood taller. They were quite closed behind, so we had to be careful of their restarts. Then we went out at a distance, with our dribble and our qualityit’s a great victory.”

“Scudetto great opportunity, in the Champions League the goal is the quarterfinals”

Speaking of seasonal ambitions, Di Lorenzo has clear ideas: “In the league we know we have a great opportunity, but the team knows there are many games to go and anything can happen in football,” he said. We have shown that, despite the points advantage, we approach each match as if it were a final and this means that we are a serious group. In the Champions League, however, the first goal is to reach the quarterfinalswhere Napoli has never reached us, then we think match by match and enjoy these nights”.

“The goal? These are movements we try”

The Napoli full-back signed the 2-0 against Eintracht: “This year it’s the second time I’ve scored in the Champions League, it seems a bit strange to me – he joked -. Above all, I’m happy for the team because it’s a great result in a game whose importance we immediately understood. You could feel it in the locker room, there was great attention from everyone. I saw the gap and tried to fit in, then Kvara was good at finding me with this attacking strike. These are moves we try, we often swap positions, in this case Anguissa had come low and so I had the opportunity to get inside and it went well. It was a good play from everyone“.