10. 19:46 Goal for Straubing Tigers, 0:2 by Marcel Brandt



8. 19:44 After two games, the guests score again in five-a-side! And the pressure phase of the Tigers continues directly.

7. 19:42 Goal for Straubing Tigers, 0:1 by Marcel Brandt



Brandt’s dream goal! The nimble defender grabs the hard rubber at the blue line and then gets started: past the first opponent on the rink, the journey leads through the face-off circle to the slot, where he cheekily places the puck in the short corner! Deserved leadership of the guests.

7. 19:42 Next graduation Straubing! Brandon Manning uses his slap shot halfway up. However, Dustin Strahlmeier is wide awake and has not shown any difficulties so far. Straubing is gaining more and more game shares.

6. 19:40 Zengerle and Lyre become dangerous for the first time! First Zengerle steers the disc just over the box with a direct shot, before Leier takes another shot from the left circle and aims for the short corner. Here, there is a beam Meier on the spot.

5. 19:39 And the grizzlies’ goal is out of the moorings. After a sharp pass in the middle, Bittner almost pushes the hard rubber into the goal himself with the skid. Now the housing has to be straightened again.

4. 19:36 Brunnhuber is in goal, but not the disc! Braun pushes Straubinger into the mesh in the slot when he wants to stuff a rebound into the slot. Let’s move on without much squabbling.

3. 19:35 Easy entry for Strahlmeier: Samanski shoots through his opponent's legs, but only just behind the blue line. The first save with the catch hand is here.

3. 19:33 Good action by Fauser: with his back to goal, the striker dangerously deflects a long-range shot. Miska steers the game device over the crossbar.

2. 19:32 Morley has the hosts’ first loose finish. A slapshot he fires right next to the gang. Miska introduces the schooner to the game for the first time.

1. 19:31 Straubing gets the first face-off – let’s go!

1. 19:30 game start

19:30 Referees Sean MacFarlane and Martin Frano set the table! Grizzlies and Tigers are ready for a big meal – who shows the bigger appetite today!

19:30 The duel between the posts: Hunter Miska starts in the Tigers box. On the other side, Dustin Strahlmeier gets the trust again. So today there is the same pairing as in game 3.

19:20 Of course, Straubing will want to prevent the Grizzlies from taking a 3-1 lead at all costs. That would mean three match points for Wolfsburg. The Tigers had their backs to the wall. A reaction is needed to equalize at 2:2. There is so much offensive potential in this diverse squad. Taylor Leier, Travis St.Denis, Mark Zengerle or Marcel Brandt: the top performers have to lead the way.

19:12 So this Wednesday evening, the Wolfsburg fans are back on the ice at home in Lower Saxony. First of all, of course, an advantage, precisely because the last game in Straubing was won. But this “home advantage” is only really worthwhile if you can also confirm the victory at home with your own victory. Mike Stewart only focuses on the next duel anyway. “We haven’t achieved anything yet, we have to keep thinking and working from game to game,” said the head coach. See also The Google Earth of Biology: All Existing Life Just a Click away - Magazine

19:06 The closest match on paper in the quarter-finals – Straubing was in fourth place just ahead of Wolfsburg thanks to their better placement in the main round – keeps what it promises. All three games could have gone either way. Play like a good crime thriller. Real tremors. Will the next exciting sequel follow today?

18:59 Nevertheless, the people of Autostadt know very well that these two victories are only half the battle. However, Straubing needs a reaction after two defeats in a row. Lower Saxony’s iron-hard defensive in particular has now twice infuriated Lower Bavaria. Only two goals in two games, you can’t reach the semi-finals with that.

18:54 Wolfsburg is going into the coming edition of this quarter-final hit with the lead and thus the advantage. After the Tigers won 5-3 in Game 1 at home, the Grizzlies responded in Game 2&3. First a narrow 3:1, then an even narrower 2:1 – Wolfsburg wins two games in a row and is 2:1 ahead.