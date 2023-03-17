The most awaited appointment of the Spanish championship, the big match between Blaugrana and Blancos, has arrived and for the first time lands on the DAZN YouTube channel with a special edition of the Coca-Cola Super Match format.

At 21:00 on Sunday 19 March, the match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF will light up in the app and on YouTube: following it in Coca-Cola Super Match mode, all fans will be able to experience the excitement of great football in an innovative and fun, with the possibility to chat, comment and interact directly with the exceptional speakers Christian Vieri and Nicola Ventola, Borja Valero and Gianluca Zambrotta and let yourself be carried away by the irreverent and exclusive direction of La Gialappa’s Band, all live.

Making the most awaited match of the Spanish championship accessible also on YouTube is part of DAZN’s journey aimed at further increasing the visibility of sporting events, increasing the number of fans and making sport even more accessible through interactive and engaging methods that manage to bring even the youngest enthusiasts. Fans who usually use sports content in a cross-platform manner by interacting on multiple devices.

A Sunday not only of great emotions but also of exclusive prizes with the competition combined with the Coca-Cola Super Match: the Spanish derby which will be live on the evening of the match from 19:30 to 23:59 and which will give everyone the opportunity fans to try to win exclusive prizes, including customized shirts, balls and many other official LaLiga gadgets. As? Just click the link contained in the Stories on the DAZN Instagram channel or scan the QR code present during the Coca-Cola Super Match and answer the question relating to the two teams that will meet on the pitch on Sunday 19 March.