Empoli continues the retreat in Austria then the match with Freiburg – Calcio

Empoli’s pre-season will continue in Austria after the first training phase that began last Monday. The Azzurri coached by Paolo Zanetti will train in Bad Häring, in Tyrol, from Sunday 23rd to Saturday 29th July. They will work at SportPlatz, the main sports facility in Bad Haring, equipped with two grass pitches and not far from the team hotel.


In this period, Empoli will support two international friendlies which will be made official in the next few days.


The friendly on Saturday 5 August at 15.30 at the Europa-Park Stadion against Bundesliga team Freiburg has already been scheduled. Empoli will reach Freiburg directly from Tuscany, after returning from the Austrian retreat.

