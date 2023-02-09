Of Marco Bonarrigo

After Simone Consonni’s victory in the points race, the Italian team made up of Filippo Ganna, Jonathan Milan, Francesco Lamon and Manlio Moro beat Great Britain in the final and regained the continental title after 5 years

Two golds and a silver in the space of two hours: the Italy of track cycling, which continues to make up for the lack of velodromes with imagination and courage, also shines European Championships in Grenchen, Switzerlandon the second day of racing. First gold, expected, of the Olympic men’s quartet, led by Pippo Ganna. Then for the girls, in the same test, here’s the silver, behind the English. Finally the not obvious victory of Simone Consonni in the points race after a race full of twists and turns.

In the palmars of the 28-year-old from Bergamo, former Olympic and world team champion, only one European and one individual title were missing. Landed in Switzerland from the Tour of Arabia where he had shot down little guys like Groenewegen and Ackermann, Simone recovered the deficit in one shot, very lucid in the first part of the match in nibbling points in each sprint and in the last one earning the decisive 20 by gaining a lap over the Spanish Torres and the French Grondin: now Consonni can boast a complete collection of jerseys. After the daring second place of the pursuers (both the blue and the English quartet fell apart in the final), Moro, Milan, Lamon and Ganna took the title that had been missing for 5 years (in the meantime they have won the World Cup and the Olympics) remedying a mess in the change of the last kilometer with class and beating the English. Today (RaiSport, 6 pm) Rachele Barbieri faces the challenge of the Omnium and the pursuers the individual test: Jonathan Milan will try to play the Ganna of the situation.