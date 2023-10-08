Home » Feiersinger’s brace in AS Roma’s victory
Sports

Feiersinger’s brace in AS Roma’s victory

Goal debut for Austria’s team player Laura Feiersinger in the Italian Serie A Femminile: The offensive player shone with an early brace in AS Roma’s 5-0 away win at Pomigliano on Saturday. The 30-year-old was successful in the 9th and 20th minutes and initiated the victory. With their third success in the third game, the Romans kept their clean slate and are still top of the table.

Barbara Dunst was also able to celebrate scoring a goal in Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-1 win against RB Leipzig in the German Bundesliga.

