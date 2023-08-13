Find out what the SEPE says

13/08/2023 and las 12:41 CEST

Recently, an answer has been obtained about this question that many unemployed Spaniards have

If you are unemployed and you are planning a trip abroad, it is important to be aware of how this can affect your unemployment benefit. The Public State Employment Service (SEPE) has provided key information in this regard for clarify the scenarios in which you can travel abroad and continue collecting unemployment.

Requirements vary depending on the reason and duration of the trip. If the trip lasts less than a year, it is necessary to suspend the collection of the benefit, while if it exceeds 12 months, the benefit will be extinguished. In the case of the Active Insertion Income (RAI), if the transfer is to seek employment, carry out professional studies or international cooperation, it is essential Notify SEPE before leaving the country.

If you plan a trip for non-work reasons that does not exceed 15 days a year, you will not lose the benefit, as long as you comply with the legal obligations. In the cases of trips to the European Union or Switzerland, you must be registered as a job seeker for at least four weeks in Spain to keep the benefitwith the possibility of extending it for three more months, extendable for another three.

Traveling abroad while unemployed is possible, but It is crucial to understand and meet the requirements established by the SEPE to avoid sanctions and problems with your unemployment benefit. Before embarking on your trip, make sure you are aware of the current regulations and communicate your plans to the corresponding entity to guarantee a trip without financial complications.