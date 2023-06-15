Football: Nicolato “enthusiasm in the U21 group. Kean? Free choice” – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 15 – “The first phase of working with the team convinced me a lot. It’s not easy to prepare such an important competition in such a short time, but in this group I see desire, enthusiasm and attachment to the shirt and this it makes our job easier.” This was stated by the Italy Under 21 coach, Paolo Nicolato, after his first training session in Tirrenia in the final phase of preparation for the category European Championships, which for the Azzurrini will begin on 22 June in Cluj, Romania.



The group of 23 players is almost complete, only Wilfried Gnonto is missing, engaged until Sunday with Mancini’s national team in the Nations League Finals. “We decided to bring Willy even though he was already involved in Nations – explained Nicolato -. He made his way through the national youth teams and we know his value, both technically and humanly. He is enthusiastic about coming and we are very happy to have him”. Gnonto’s summons is not related to Moise Kean’s defection in recent days: “I told him what I had to tell him in great serenity and he answered me in great serenity, everyone is free to make their own choices. At the moment I am the 23 who are here are important”. (HANDLE).

