Eintracht Frankfurt has stopped the Italian security authorities’ ticket posse for the second leg in the Champions League at SSC Napoli for the time being. Coach Oliver Glasner’s club sees itself as right in the dispute over the partial ban on selling tickets to Frankfurt fans, but will voluntarily waive the guest contingent of 2,700 tickets for the game on Wednesday (9 p.m.) to which it is entitled.

However, the club announced that they would also appeal against the new order from the Prefecture of Naples. “In view of the time, it is now primarily about the principle and the future,” said Frankfurt board member Philipp Reschke about the forthcoming and lengthy legal measures.

At the beginning of the previous week, the Ministry of the Interior in Rome had forbidden all supporters from Germany access to the arena. The competent administrative court in the Campania region then granted an urgent application by the Germans for an injunction against the ban issued. The club was “required until further notice to provide Eintracht Frankfurt with a total of 2,700 guest tickets,” the court ordered

The background to the ban was that there had been physical attacks on Italian fans during the first leg on February 21 in Frankfurt. Nine people were briefly taken into custody after Eintracht lost 2-0.

