Friday’s gossip: Johnson, Gallagher, Salah, McTominay, Hudson-Odoi, Sangare

Tottenham will focus on a deal for Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, after being beaten by Brighton to the loan signing of Barcelona and Spain forward Ansu Fati, 20. (Standard)external-link

Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad are willing to offer a record Premier League fee of £150m to Liverpool for Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 31. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Fulham have rejected an opening offer from Bayern Munich for Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28. (90min)external-link

Bayern Munich have reached a verbal agreement with Palhinha over a contract and the player has told Fulham that he wants to move to the German champions. (Sky Sports Germany)external-link

Fulham have contacted Manchester United over a potential deal for Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, 26, as they attempt to line up a replacement for Palhinha. (Sky Sports)external-link

Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 28, is also being viewed as a potential option to replace Palhinha, who Fulham value at £60m. (Standard)external-link

Fulham are also ready to hijack Nottingham Forest’s deal for Monaco’s France midfielder Youssouf Fofana, 24. (Football Insider)external-link

Bayern Munich have backed away from talks with Chelsea over Trevoh Chalobah, 24, after the Blues declined to lower their £50m asking price for the English centre-back. (90min)external-link

Manchester United have made progress on a loan-to-buy deal for 27-year-old Fiorentina and Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. (90min)external-link

However, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso says “there are many negotiations in progress” for Amrabat, who will stay at the club if a deal for his exit cannot be agreed. (Football Italia)external-link

Wolves have had an enquiry for Harrison Reed, 28, knocked back by Fulhamwho are keen to tie the midfielder to a new deal. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Brentford have lodged a club record bid of £34m for PSV Eindhoven and Belgium forward Johan Bakayoko, 20. (90min)external-link

Tottenham have rejected an offer from Burnley for England defender Eric Dier, 29. (Football Insider)external-link

English defender Japhet Tanganga, 24, is close to leaving Spurs to join German side Augsburg on loan. (Football Insider)external-link

English forward Keinan Davis, 25, is close to completing a permanent move from Aston Villa to Udinese. (Nicolo Schira) external link

Despite approaches from Real Betis and Besiktas, Aston Villa’s Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 31, still wants to join Qatari club Al-Duhail. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci, 36, has reached a verbal agreement to join Union Berlin on a permanent deal from Juventus. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Wolves are interested in Southampton and Scotland forward Che Adams, 27, and have also considered a move for Leicester City and Nigeria striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 26, to bolster the attacking options in their squad. (Mail)external-link

AC Milan’s move for Porto and Iran forward Mehdi Taremi, 31, appears to have broken down when a new agent was introduced to the process after the clubs had agreed a £12.8m fee. ( – in Italian)external-link

Nottingham Forest have revived talks with PSV Eindhoven over completing a deal for Ivory Coast midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, 25. (Mail)external-link

Fulham have reopened transfer talks with Chelsea over Callum Hudson-Odoi, 22, just as Forest were closing in on a deal for the England winger. (Evening Standard)external-link

Hannibal Mejbri, 20, has been promised an important role at Manchester United if he stays beyond the closure of the transfer window with the Tunisia midfielder attracting interest from Sevilla and Anderlecht. (Mirror) external-link

Southampton have agreed a fee with Sunderland that could rise to £12m to sign Scotland striker Ross Stewart, 27. (Athletic -subscription required)external-link

Daily Mail back page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

