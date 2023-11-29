Future Gaming Lab: here are the seven projects

The projects of the Future Gaming Lab were presented: Esports, technology and psychological support protagonists of the laboratory for future entrepreneurs

Innovation in gaming will have its capital in Turin. The Italian Esports Observatory (OIES) and Talent Garden launch the first edition of the Future Gaming Lab, presenting the seven projects that will be protagonists of the first laboratory of entrepreneurial ideas in gaming.

After a selection of the dozens of applications received, the following access the Future Gaming Lab: LXT, the first Esports team to have an all-female team, Gamedoo, a technological platform that allows you to measure skills acquired through gaming experience, Gamer Heroes Academy, a space training for pro players and professionals in the gaming world, Video Game Therapy, a psycho-playful place in which to improve relationships through gaming, Esportia, a social media for Esports, Power Up!, a loyalty program for gamers and Meeva, platform that uses video games to innovate therapies for autistic young people.

Through the Future Gaming Lab, which will be held on November 30th at the Agnelli Foundation Talent Garden in Turin, the selected projects will be able to benefit from a guided path, in which aspiring entrepreneurs will be able to receive guidance on how to transform a simple idea into a potential business. The format, in fact, was created to support the development of ideas in an embryonic phase and of startups in the early launch phases, thus positioning itself as a program that acts at the basis of innovation.

To do this, OIES and Talent Garden have created thematic tables, chaired by the initiative’s partners. The aspiring founders, therefore, will present their ideas and receive information on how to turn them into businesses from: Djungle Studio, a startup factory that will take care of the development of business models, Aries Tech, a software house that will take care of indicating how to implement digital processes and web3 and LT42, a legal tech company that will advise on the legal aspects to consider in the various projects. OIES and Talent Garden will take care of the projects’ gaming strategies and their business development respectively.

Bakeca.it will also be present at the Future Gaming Lab, which in addition to presenting its case history of the Bakeca Esports Academy, will assist the projects from a marketing development point of view.

Thanks to this project, aspiring gaming entrepreneurs will have a place where they can compare and understand how to turn ideas into real entrepreneurial projects. OIES and Talent Garden have created a format that makes innovation democratic and inclusive, allowing even those with a simple idea to benefit from tools to develop it. It is the first case in Italy of support for the startup ecosystem from below, acting on the first obstacle that prevents many innovative ideas from becoming companies.

“With the Future Gaming Lab we are launching a unique opportunity for the Italian gaming sector – comments Luigi Caputo, CEO and Founder of the Italian Esports Observatory -. Our country is rich in gaming talent, but not everyone has the opportunity to receive the tools to turn their ideas into entrepreneurial projects. Let us therefore create a natural habitat to make access to innovation democratic and inclusive. This is the direction to follow to develop the entire sector, in which Italian genius is confirmed.”

“With the expansion of the gaming industry and the birth of new business models in the sector, legal assistance becomes a crucial element to guarantee the safety and regularity of activities – declares Giuseppe Vaciago, Partner of 42 Law Firm -. Effective legal support can help manage the legal challenges that the gaming industry presents, including copyright, data protection, advertising and contractual issues. In summary, legal assistance in gaming is essential to ensure the creation and development of projects in the gaming arena.”

“As a partner in this project – comments Luca Vajani, CEO of Aries Tech – we will make our decades of experience available to support new entrepreneurial initiatives that represent ideas that can prove successful. We strongly believe that technological talent should always be encouraged and supported and, in fact, in our Seregno Hub, we already enthusiastically welcome talents who come not only from Italy but also from the rest of the world.”

Share this: Facebook

X

