Gary Hunt and Loïs Szymczak 6th in synchronized diving at the European Games

Frenchmen Gary Hunt and Loïs Szymczak finished 6th in synchronized diving on Sunday in Poland at the European Games. They collected 315.84 points and therefore no medal. Gold went to the Ukrainian pair Kirill Boliukh – Oleksii Sereda (398.70 points), ahead of the Italians Riccardo Giovannini and Eduard Timbretti Gugiu (388.83) and the British Benjamin Cutmore and Matthew Dixon (372.69).

Off to a good start on their first two jumps and then provisionally 3rd, the French did a series of less convincing dives, lacking coordination.

