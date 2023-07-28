“Give me your jersey” – next club takes action against signs

Status: 07/28/2023 2:45 p.m

FC Copenhagen have informed their fans that they no longer want to see “Give me your shirt” signs in their stadium. Some clubs have taken this step – including one from Germany.

As of the new season, the club no longer wants to see signs with jersey requests from players at home games or in the guest block for away games, FC Copenhagen announced on Thursday (July 27th, 2023). “The decision is due to the fact that neither the players nor the club are able to fulfill the many requests and we are therefore disappointing many children who come with the hope of getting a shirt,” writes the club. In addition, the players would find themselves in a difficult situation if they had to say no and could be perceived as arrogant as a result.

The debate about the signs is often controversial. “Let the children have their fun,” say some – others criticize the procedure as annoying begging, which is also driven by greed for money for a sale on online platforms.

Slavia Prague: “Organized group uses children to get shirts to sell”

It was precisely with this argument that Slavia Prague put a stop to the signs. The club rigorously announced that it would refuse fans with such signs access to the stadium. “The club has discovered that an organized group at the stadium is using children to ask for player shirts,” Slavia wrote. “The same kids have been featured in various other Czech stadiums and the shirts have been regularly put up for sale online.” The club wrote that more and more Slavia fans were critical of the signs. That’s why he went into it. “Slavia condemns this behavior and has decided to put an end to it,” the club said in February.

According to Dutch media reports, Ajax Amsterdam also banned the signs and, like Copenhagen, argued that all the wishes simply could not be fulfilled, but that the players would be seen as arrogant if they were rejected. According to the Reuters news agency, fans at the following games were removed such signs at the entrance by the security staff.

Dream of many fans: Jorge Sanchez from Ajax gives away a jersey.

Darmstadt’s team asked their fans: “Do not use these signs!”

In Germany, Darmstadt 98 in particular has gone on the offensive so far, albeit without a ban. In an open letter to the fans in mid-September, the team asked their fans not to use such signs. The team announced: “We will no longer give away jerseys to fans with appropriate signs.” Instead, the team will provide a set of jerseys that will be raffled among young members.

Players wrote that they appreciated the effort put into crafting. But the “lilies” also show that there are too many requests, some jerseys end up on auction platforms, players can come across as arrogant and some fans can’t see the game because of the signs.

When asked by the sports show what the conclusion after the open letter was, a spokesman for the Bundesliga promoted responded: “After our request, the signs in the stadium have decreased noticeably. So you can take stock that the call has definitely had an effect.”

Sign asking for a jersey at Darmstadt 98 in May 2022

Copenhagen: Giving away is still possible – but without signs

However, the dream of a player’s jersey lives on in Copenhagen. “Players are still allowed to give a shirt to fans if they want it,” said FC Copenhagen. “But without the signs.”

Desiring jerseys is now undesirable at FC Copenhagen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

