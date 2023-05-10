Home » Glasner should say goodbye through the big gate
Glasner should say goodbye through the big gate

Glasner should say goodbye through the big gate


Farewell with cup? Eintracht coach Glasner leaves the club in the summer.
Praise and criticism: sports director Krösche wants coach Glasner to leave Eintracht with his second title. The impending separation should release the necessary forces.

Dhe end justifies the means. Markus Krösche represented this conviction and justified the drastic decision the day after Frankfurt Eintracht announced that they would end their collaboration with Oliver Glasner at the end of this season, one year before the end of the contract period. At an appointment at the professional camp, the sports director called the soon-to-be-retired coach an “outstanding” football teacher, whom he thanked for his “absolutely successful” commitment. “Nevertheless, I can’t close my eyes to how things have developed in the past few weeks,” said Krösche, adding unequivocally: “It wasn’t good.”

The quality of the sporting performances had clearly decreased in the second half of the season, the results had often no longer met expectations and the drop in the table from fourth to ninth place was an expression of a negative trend that he couldn’t just watch idly. “I couldn’t let things run their course,” said Krösche and, almost in the same breath, attached importance to the statement “that Oliver Glasner and I personally and humanly never had a problem”. They have “high regard” for each other.

