Gudas massaged Marchand, the Nosks cursed. And Florida verified: We have Boston

All it took was one substitution and Brad Marchand found out that he probably wasn’t going to enjoy the game much. Florida’s defender Radko Gudas took real care of the Bruins forward and in less than half a minute he beat him as he should. The determination paid off for the Panthers hockey players, thanks to a 6:3 win, they evened the first round of the playoffs and now they will have the home ice advantage twice.

