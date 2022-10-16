Home Sports Guo Shiqiang: The players lost rebounds at the critical moment when their minds relaxed – yqqlm
Original title: Guo Shiqiang: The players lost rebounds at the critical moment when their minds relaxed

On October 16, Beijing time, the 2022-2023 CBA regular season continued to fight fiercely. Among them, the Shanxi team defeated the Guangzhou team 108-102, ushering in a 2-game winning streak.

Guangzhou coach Guo Shiqiang commented on the game: “We didn’t do a good job of losing this game. During the whole game, at the first point, when we were leading by 14 points in the first half, the players’ thoughts on the field relaxed. , the second point is the execution of the player throughout the game, the key players of defending the opponent are not doing well, and the third point is rebounding, especially when the opponent grabs the offensive rebound at the critical moment, the main loss is these three points. “

Guangzhou foreign aid Bell contributed 16 points, 14 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, and 4 turnovers. Guo Shiqiang talked about his performance: “When he was killing the opponent in the low position, Shanxi used double-teaming for help, and Bell’s handling of the ball was still the same. Very good, especially the inside pass between the two insiders is very good, which is very helpful to our team. Bell made a lot of mistakes today. There was a time when 1v1 was a little too much. During that time If the rhythm on the field is controlled, he will make fewer mistakes.”

Chen Yingjun scored 23 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 steals. Chen Yingjun commented on the game: “I didn’t do a good job of defending this time, and I didn’t do a good job of restricting their key players throughout the game, and I didn’t implement it well, and I finally failed to restrict the opponent. Therefore, I myself have to take a great responsibility.”

