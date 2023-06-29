Hadamczik acknowledged that he could have called Jalonen, but he defends himself: Grandfather definitely did not advise me

Why did the executive committee decide to remove head coach Kari Jalonen?

Clearly because of the team’s performance at the World Cup and the worst result in history. But we wanted to take a very responsible approach to the home championship. However, the Executive Committee was not satisfied with the written report from Kari Jalonen. There wasn’t a single voice that said they were convinced by the report and should vote differently. Personally, I was already clearly decided after the WC. And if I didn’t have to be subject to a collective decision, I would have made the final decision sooner.

When did you approach Radim Rulík?

After the last meeting a week ago. When Radim and his team accepted our offer, there was no need to do any tendering. From them it is clearly visible and given how they want to build the team. The role of each trainer is clearly described. Their report contained what parameters a representative should have, that the Euro Hockey Tour should be used to build a team for the World Cup, which will be supplemented by players from the NHL. The whole season will be spent preparing the team for the championship.

On the other hand, the executive committee did not like the vision of Karino Jalonen?

It did not contain things that would make us believe that the performance and management of the team would improve. The last championship was not worthy. We can see the enthusiasm of the spectators, hockey still has a large background. The responsibility for this decision bound us. As much as people will complain that it took a long time, the executive committee just wanted to be responsible.

How was your relationship with the Finnish coach?

Excellent, I had no problem with it. I tried to accommodate him in everything he wanted. To have full power and responsibility. Kari behaved very solidly, politely, he cooperated with coaches of lower categories. I can’t say half a word against him.

Isn’t it awkward that he learned of today’s appeal verdict on television?

We did not know in advance how the vote of the executive committee would turn out. Of course someone from the union will call him.

Was it not possible to call after the end of the meeting and before the start of the press conference?

It’s been a matter of two hours.

But at the same time a signal that you are dealing directly with him.

You’re probably right, but it just happened that way.

How did the confidence towards Jalonen develop during the year?

We wanted one thing. We have so many problems after the previous leadership of the association that we want to have a good domestic championship and peace. If the championship went well now, no one would care. I don’t care if we are coached by a Finn, a Canadian or a Swede. The performance was just bad. We can say that we had two key players injured (Chytil and Sedlák, editor’s note), but look at the Slovaks and their concept of the game. When people stop you on the street and tell you how you can’t watch it, then you ask yourself. At the same time, it is in the players. The Czech Extraliga has a better credit than what we have shown.

Did you discuss Jalonen with the owner of Pardubice Petr Dědek, who called for a Czech coach for the national team?

Please, that question is ridiculous. Petr Dědek is the owner of Pardubice, he supported me in the elections. But he writes for himself what he wants. Why would I consult him? Petr Dědek had no role in the appeal. He only had his opinion, which he presented publicly.

Didn’t you put the new implementation team under a bit of pressure to take over the representation in such a situation?

The coach is always under pressure. Either he knows how to navigate it, he can handle it and is a good coach, or he can’t stand it and he’s not a good coach. The appointment is a reward for their work. Radim Rulík is a great person. An experienced coach who also stood by Ivan Hlinka’s side. And he sat down for the entire realization in his twenties.

General Secretary of Czech Hockey Jan Černý on the social networks of the national team: BPA offered us accounts on social networks for an absolutely astronomical amount. Completely unrealistic by the conditions of the Czech market and viewership. Even if the amount were six times lower, we are able to build great social networks with much better viewership and much better quality for the same funding. So our new marketing team said no to BPA.

Less than a year before the domestic championship, due to the end of the BPA contract, you lost the national team’s social networks with hundreds of thousands of followers, so you will start from scratch. No problem?

Leave that to us. We will have our networks. There will be a press conference by September 10th where we will announce what we have done. In two weeks, there will be a press conference and the hall of fame.

Will you run for president again in a year?

I don’t know if I’ll live to see it. I don’t even think about it. This year has already cost me a lot of strength. No other year of life has been so demanding.

