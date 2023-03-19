Of Salvatore Riggio

The Juventus midfielder is still at the center of controversy for a hand ball: it had already happened with Sampdoria. At San Siro he seems to control the ball with one arm before Kostic’s goal

Three minutes and a little more to gauge whether Kostic’s lead was regular. how long it took for referee Chiffi at the San Siro between Inter and Juventus, while from the stands of the Meazza they started moaning and booing for the long, very long wait. All to evaluateand a touch of the arm at the start of the action by Rabiot on a throw from the back and one from the hand of Vlahovic.

The action, in fact, continued with the ball that reached Kostic, good at bagging diagonally behind Onana. Inter, however, protested, surrounded the referee, while the bianconeri cheered. And from here begins a long and exhausting wait to understand if the action started with a touch of the arm by Rabiot and if it was voluntary (curiously the Frenchman himself ended up at the center of the controversy for another hand ball on the occasion of the goal Sampdoria). And a possible foul by Vlahovic is also evaluated. And here after more than three minutes, Chiffi validates the goal.

And then the match heats up because there can’t be an Italian derby without a controversy. Barella is booked, Bremer enters hard on Lukaku and there is a face-to-face between the Belgian forward and the Juventus defender. A fair taste of what could happen in a match that neither of the two, especially from Calciopoli onwards, wants to lose. Inter and Juventus will face each other twice in the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia. We bet, we will see some good ones.

Inzaghi’s anger

Simone Inzaghi did not hold back at the microphones of Dazn in the post-race: After Monza we promised ourselves not to talk about referees anymore, but something very serious happened tonight. An unacceptable mistake, we are bitter and ask for respect. They told me there are no pictures, instead there were twenty different pictures. It’s difficult for me to talk about the match because what happened is too serious. It is a flawed game that slows us down