He played with Francesco Totti and Gigi Buffon. According to some, he was even stronger between the posts than the future goalkeeper of the national team and captain of Juve. But today, years later, the former football promise Mark Catherini conquers the news for other reasons. The former Roma youth goalkeeper was convicted of drug dealing after being stopped on June 2, 2022 in the Quarticciolo district while selling cocaine.

Cocaine addiction and street dealing

One year and six months in prison, but with a suspended sentence, for the ex Giallorossi who he had started selling cocaine to pay off his addiction, after losing his jobs as surveyor and insurance adjuster. “My life moved to the drug dealing districts of Rome, such as San Basilio, Tor Bella Monaca, Quarticciolo, and as a regular consumer I ended up selling it – explained Caterini – I was passing off the minimum doses necessary to be able to keep mine”.

Goalkeeper of the Italian Under 15 national team

Marco Caterini, born in 1977, in the nineties he was considered a young promise of Italian football. With Roma he had won the Allievi Scudetto, the Coppa Italia Primavera and the Paris International Tournament in 2003. So good as to take away the starting position from Gigi Buffon as goalkeeper of the Italian Under 15 national team. Ma a bad injury had suddenly stalled his promising career. Gigi Buffon would have conquered the starting position in blue, then reaching the senior national team and winning a World Cup. And also Roma had decided not to renew the contract a Caterini.