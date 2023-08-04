Hinze in the gold rush at the Cycling World Championships in Glasgow

Status: 04.08.2023 10:35 p.m

Emma Hinze is in impressive form at the World Cup in Glasgow. At the second start she gets her second gold. The German four-man teams, on the other hand, are not ready for a medal.

Emma Hinze looked anxiously at the scoreboard, then jubilantly raised her arm. The sprint queen impressively continued her hunt for gold at the cycling world championships and also raced to the world title in the 500-meter time trial. One day after gold in the team sprint with Pauline Grabosch and Lea Sophie Friedrich, Hinze set the fastest time of 32.820 seconds on the wooden oval in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

Teammate Friedrich (33.134) secured bronze behind Australian Kristina Clonan. Grabosch (33.296) rounded off the strong German result in fifth place.

“I’m very proud, that was the title I was missing,” said Hinze. “Even though this was my eighth shirt now, I don’t feel like the luck is over.”

Friedrich was also happy about the gold from teammate and friend Hinze: “Emma is in a great mood. I also had a little grin when she won.”

For Hinze it was already the eighth world title of her career. She is on par with Friedrich and is approaching the World Cup record set by Kristina Vogel (eleven titles), who has been paraplegic since her training accident in 2018.

Strong second round

One year before the Olympics, Hinze is in impressive form. After a weak start, she clinched victory with a strong second lap. Already in the team sprint, the native of Hildesheim made the difference in second place. And her hunt for the title in Glasgow is far from over: in the keirin and in the sprint, two more (gold) chances await.

Let’s hope that the World Cup frenzy isn’t a bad omen for the Paris Olympics. As a three-time world champion from Berlin, she traveled to Tokyo in 2021 and ultimately had to settle for silver in the team sprint. “When I won in Berlin, I didn’t find it a burden. But I did notice how much everyone at the Olympics was looking at me and my performance. And how it felt like the opponents only raced against me,” Hinze recalls . “Experiencing it on the spot was difficult because I had never experienced it before and didn’t know how to deal with it.”

She seems to have matured now. She also settled a bill from the 2022 World Cup. With her best time in qualifying, she clearly put Marie-Divine Kouamé in her place. Last year, the young Frenchwoman inflicted a painful defeat on her in the 500-meter time trial.

German four ends up in seventh place

For the once so glorious German foursome, however, the long wait for a World Cup medal continues even after 21 years. Theo Reinhardt, Tobias Buck-Gramcko, Joachim Eilers and Felix Groß finished seventh in the 4000m team pursuit in 3:51.282 minutes.

In 2002, the German foursome with silver in Copenhagen had won the last medal before the downward trend began. Until then, the team pursuit was a great success story in German cycling. In the past, German teams have won five Olympic games and 16 world championship titles.

Even in the women’s foursome, which won gold in Tokyo in 2021, there will probably be nothing with a medal. Franziska Brausse, Lisa Klein, Mieke Kröger and Laura üßmilch only set the sixth best time of 4:15.035 minutes in qualifying. This means that in the next round on Saturday, entry into the small final is at most possible.

Bronze medal for para athletes Ulbricht and Förstemann

In the para-athletes, former Olympic bronze medalist Robert Förstemann and his visually impaired tandem partner Thomas Ulbricht won the bronze medal in the time trial, as they did at the World Championships last year. The duo set the third-fastest time in the final of starting class B over the Paralympic 1000 m in 1:01.180 minutes and thus provided the first medal for the German Disabled Sports Association (DBS) in Scotland.

“In the end, we wanted to go home with a medal, and we achieved that goal,” said Förstemann, who has been the guide for former para-athletes Thomas Ulbricht for two years. Förstemann won the bronze medal in the team sprint at the 2012 Olympic Games in London and has since been known for his muscular thighs.

