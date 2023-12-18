Houdini Sportswear supports sustainable innovation with its new products – Sport Marketing News

Houdini Sportswear, the Stockholm-based outdoor brand unveils several initiatives in the journey that reflects the company vision “Maximum experience, zero impact, and beyond”. By studying the right solutions, a product can, for example, satisfy the needs of multiple customers” – he declares Jesper Danielsson, Houdini Chief Product Officer Boundaries Assessment. Meanwhile, the brand continues to expand the Ride Clean initiative, the project that summarizes all the efforts aimed at allowing skiers and snowboarders to practice their passion, while contributing to a life in harmony with nature. Finally, during the fair, a newly developed shell was also presented which uses the brand new innovative Polartec fabric.

First of all – knowing our impact: the criteria behind the new Planetary Boundaries Assessment

The first step to minimizing your environmental impact is knowing what it is. In 2015, Houdini initiated the innovative Planetary Boundaries Assessment, a holistic business assessment based on the Planetary Boundaries framework. Together with scientists from the Stockholm Resilience Center/Alba Eco, the institution that published the scientific report, Houdini examined nine different aspects relating to its environmental impact: from climate impact to the use of chemical substances and biodiversity. In January 2024 Houdini will release a new assessment, based on the 2023 Planetary Boundaries update and the brand’s research and progress since the last report published in 2018. A preview of the report was presented at ISPO 2023.

“We use the most cutting-edge scientific studies to evaluate all aspects of the impact our business has on our planet’s ecosystems. It is a very tangible way for us to improve and demonstrate our love and respect for nature” – says Eva Karlsson, CEO Houdini Sportswear.

A battery of solutions: the Ride Clean initiative

The Ride Clean initiative is Houdini’s way of enabling skiers and snowboarders to enjoy their favorite sports while helping shape a snow sports community that lives in harmony with nature’s systems. Winter sports have a less-than-virtuous side, including the use of toxic chemicals in ski clothing and poor product design, all of which contribute to waste flows and climate change. Houdini offers a complete layering system, from the first layer to the outer shell, and insulating garments made with circular fabrics and completely free of PFAS or other toxic chemicals.

Notable additions for Fall/Winter 2024 include the Ride Jacket, a minimalist, all-around freeride shell, and the Moonwalk Houdi, a hybrid midlayer that features a perfect balance of warmth, weather protection and breathability, crafted from Polartec Power Air Light. Part of the Ride Clean initiative also offers the consumer various services such as rental, subscriptions, assistance, repair and sale of second-hand clothing which call into question today’s linear economy model – “take-make-waste” -. Finally, Houdini actively promotes the possibility of making the most of one’s experiences by combining them with a low-impact lifestyle by organizing various events for customers and through communication campaigns.

“When we look at design, we look at the entire production system, at real use and at studying solutions for a future life of the product. Looking only at how to design a specific garment misses out on not only much of the total impact, but also much of the potential. By studying the right solutions, a product can, for example, satisfy the needs of multiple customers” – declares Jesper Danielsson, Houdini Chief Product Officer.