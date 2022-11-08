Juventus and Lazio have the best defenses in the league – the bianconeri have conceded 7 goals, the biancocelesti just one more – and they share the primacy of “clean sheet”, that is the number of games in which they have not conceded goals: 8 for both. The fact in common is surprising at least because Allegri and Sarri are perceived – not wrongly – as two very different coaches in the setting up of the team, of the defensive structure, of the game principles. Almost a contrast that will be interesting to observe in the last match before the long world stop: Juve-Lazio will be the match that on Sunday 13 November at 8.45 pm will close the first part of the season to make room for Qatar 2022.