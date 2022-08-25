Sony’s console is practically unobtainable and from 25 August it also costs 50 euros more. But why? And how can you manage to spend the now imminent autumn in the company of him?

PS5 is one of the most desired technological objects in circulation, thanks to the fact that PlayStation has now become an icon of style as well as “simple” gaming. Since its launch, Sony’s console has been particularly complicated to assemble and market, initially due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its consequences, then to the increasing scarcity of materials and finally to rampant inflation due to, also, of the war in Ukraine. These last factors have led to the announcement of a price increase on August 25, by virtue of which, in Italy, the console will cost 50 euros more than the starting cost of 2020. The price increase will not make the easiest platform to find in circulation: here is a handy page that will help you keep track of the right channels to get a PlayStation 5 as long as you have the right timing and a good dose of patience.

Why PlayStation 5 is nowhere to be found –

The reasons why PS5 is so difficult to buy are many but all attributable to the Covid-19 pandemic, at an early stage, and subsequently to the resulting slowdowns, which have greatly complicated life in finding the necessary materials. Video games have experienced a moment of great popularity following the lockdowns that have forced billions of people to stay at home and explore new passions, with gaming that has soared among the preferences of those accustomed to consuming entertainment (even in Italy). Furthermore, due to the restrictions, especially in Asia (where consoles are produced), the production and distribution chain has suffered the blow, failing to keep up with the demand for PlayStation 5 at the launch at the end of 2020, in 2021 and presumably for everything. 2022.

The third is the race for materials such as rare earths necessary for the production of chips and semiconductors thanks to which all major technological products work. These materials are increasingly difficult to produce but, at the same time, the number of products that exploit them is growing, starting from game consoles, through graphics cards on PCs, up to smart refrigerators and the most technological cars. The fourth is the existence of the usual crafty ones who, taking advantage of the poor availability of the platform, try to make money using programs that notify them in time of availability and complete the purchase practices much faster than regular customers, in order to resell them on the market. of used cars at higher prices. The fifth, finally, is rampant inflation, which has assumed such worrying proportions that it has pushed several tech manufacturers, including Sony itself, to raise the prices of their objects of desire: from 25 August, PS5 with Bluray costs € 549.99, while the Digital version is € 449.99.

How and where to find a PlayStation 5 –

With such a complicated situation, it is very important to keep an eye on the main Italian online stores, which proceed with the sale of consoles in stages. There are two tips in this regard to avoid being dissatisfied. The first: keep an eye on the social profiles of the individual chains, where adequate notice is provided for the opening of the tail to slip into in due time for the purchase – usually one day in advance. This method is used in particular by Mediaworld and GameStopZing, but also by other retailers. The second tip is to activate notifications at these same stores, in order to be notified as soon as possible of the availability of PS5 with a specific email or a message on your mobile phone. Between May and June, a special bundle with Horizon Forbidden West also made its way, clearly this too subject to the very limited availability we are used to (and in fact, at resellers on various resale portals such as eBay, it is already at almost 800 euros) .

PS5 a rate

A great novelty of this early 2022 is represented by the possibility of buying a PS5 in installments, exactly as it happens with smartphones. This opportunity and given by Vodafone, which – in collaboration with Sony – has launched a home-based tariff plan that provides for the possibility of associating a next-gen console with the classic fiber package. The promotion does not have an expiration date for the moment, and it is good to note that it includes a surcharge compared to the PlayStation 5 that you could buy in the store. However, the bundle offered by Vodafone includes a copy of Gran Turismo 7 and a second DualSense wireless controller, so you won’t really need anything else to start playing once you get it home.

PS5 availability on Amazon

The PS5 on Amazon is an event more unique than rare, but the positive aspect is that the pages of the two versions (with and without disc) are always online and this means that you can open them immediately to activate notifications. Furthermore, for some weeks now, it has been possible to make the purchase by invitation: by selecting this option, you will be able to subscribe to a list of potential buyers of the console and, if chosen by Amazon, you will receive instructions to complete the purchase over the period. 72 hours. This method was designed to reduce the phenomenon of scalpers, who review the console at exorbitant prices, but it is only available on the product sold and shipped by Amazon. With each appearance the times for the depletion of units remain extremely fast, so you will need a stroke of luck and a lot of speed. Keep an eye on who sells and the price, precisely because external sellers can place their products on Amazon.

Buy PS5 on Mediaworld

PS5 on the Mediaworld website is equally rare but the historic chain has one of the most reliable virtual queuing systems, so once you know tramite i social that the console will be available as early as 10-15 minutes before the queue opens and enter to purchase the product. The quantities, however limited, are always quite good, so if you move in time you should do it.

PS5 availability on GameStopZing

GameStopZing is the reference chain for video game enthusiasts and probably the one you should keep an eye on most of all. The company is particularly active on social media and also boasts an excellent queue system, through which you can enter the right path for the purchase of a PS5. At the beginning of 2022, the chain was fined for the online sales practices adopted during the pandemic, which included very expensive bundles (up to 7-800 euros per product) as the only way to grab a PlayStation 5. It is not yet clear how to do it. will regulate the seller following this provision, if it will still use the bundle method or will guarantee a more modular and possibly economical choice to its customers once the consoles become available again. Everything seems to indicate the second hypothesis, or at least this is what gamers are hoping for.

Find a PS5 at other stores

Clearly, although unavailable, you could also find a PlayStation 5 at other shops other than the most common and mentioned ones so far. Here are some of the choices we leave you at the end, hoping you will soon find the console of your dreams: