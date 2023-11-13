“I have a tumor, I’m talking about it to raise awareness about research and prevention”: the message from Tathiana Garbin, Italian tennis captain

“Today, I want to share with all of you an important part of mine life path. It is with serenity and confidence that I announce that in October I underwent surgery to treat a rare tumor“. As Tathiana Garbin has taken the world of tennis and sports by storm. There blue captain of the team tennisafter the final of Billie Jean King Cup lost by Italy against Canada at the end of an extraordinary journey, she decided to make her illness public in a statement on the Federation website. The objective of her message is clear: the desire to “share this personal experience with the aim of raise public awareness and athletes on the importance of medical research and of prevention. Early diagnosis and adequate medical support are fundamentals to face any challenge and I hope my story can inspire others to pay attention to your health.”

Read Also

ATP Finals, Sinner is immediately great in Turin: Tsitsipas clearly beaten on his debut

Garbin thanked “the extraordinary doctors atCisanello Hospital in Pisa, specifically Prof. Di Candio and Prof. Morelli”. Despite the operation, he explains, “I was able to benefit from a rapid recovery which allowed me to attend the Billie Jean King Cup Finals and watch with confidence al future“. Garbin was able to lead the Italians to one finale unexpected. The success of Canadasingles victories of Leylah Fernandez e Marina Stakusic against Jasmine Paolini e Martina Trevisan, stopped Italy one step away from the dream. “In Seville we have perso Togetherbut after an adventure exceptional. The Italian Tennis and Padel Federation is proud of this team and this captain. Now, as we said, all together we will win this other match”, declared the president of the Tennis and Padel Federation, Angelo Binaghiafter the announcement of Garbin’s illness.

The message from the Italian captain continues: “The one from Seville was a very important appointment for me, which I absolutely didn’t want to miss despite being very close to the operation: the Federation proved it to me full trust, strengthening my commitment to giving the massimo for the team and our nation.” Garbin continues: “There’s nothing that makes me prouder of representing the colors of Italy. The love for this shirt, for this sport, for my girls has allowed me to recover quickly the energy to sit on the bench and not lack my support.”

Read Also

Raphael Dwamena, 28-year-old Egnatia footballer, dies: he collapsed on the pitch in Albania

The former tennis player, however, underlines that his battle is far from over: “I would like to inform you that I will have to undergo a second intervention, as per the treatment plan planned by the doctors. Thanks to the rapid convalescence I experienced, I am optimistic regarding my ability to return to the field. I am determined to overcome this challenge and continue to compete to the best of my abilities”, explains Garbin. Which he then concludes: “As I have always done, I will continue to work hard to achieve my goals and I hope my story can inspire others to fight with equal determination in the challenges that life presents us. Together, with the your understandingyour support and your positivity, I know we can overcome any obstacle. Thank you all for being by my side on this journey.”

Share this: Facebook

X

