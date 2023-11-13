«Culture defeats fear and indifference»

12.56 Mattarella in Scampia: only culture builds

The President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, then arrived at the headquarters of the Federico II University in Scampia, where some laboratories will be inaugurated. «What has been done in Scampia is important, as far as the future is concerned: this initiative, which has transformed a site of degradation and speculation into a precious health and social service, is a great result and also a message that goes beyond the extraordinarily great value of the health service, because it is a message that gives courage, that instills courage, to vanquish fear, which is a condition that leads to indifference, if not to addiction, to illegality, to arrogance, to ‘marginalization. And fear, to use the words of Benedetto Croce here in Naples, is not strength, it is weakness and, as he said, it does not build but destroys. Only culture builds.”

12.12 Fatima: escaped from the Taliban, reborn in Naples

«I escaped from the Taliban regime that had destroyed my dreams. I have been in Italy and Naples for two years. In 2022 I entered the Frederick II School of Medicine which has become the place where my dreams can be reborn.” They are the words of Fatima Mahdiyarstudent of Federico II, who spoke on behalf of the international student community during the ceremony which launched the academic year and the celebrations for the 800th anniversary of the foundation of theFrederick University. “Being a refugee is not easy – she added – dealing with a new culture and a new language, but I was able to start a new life with the help of the kind people I met and here I can think about my dreams.”

12.08 Mattarella’s speech

«Greetings to the students, who» their representative «has defined as the primary and founding wealth of this, like all, universities» said the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, at the inauguration ceremony of the 2023/2024 academic year of the Federico II University of Naples. «It is important to remember» how «the first universities, from Naples to Bologna, from Padua to Paris, built European inspiration, defined that system of values ​​and culture which are the basis of European consciousness». «Europe is not just a geographical space, and not just an area of ​​desirable collaboration between states. It is more, it is common culture, values, fields of ideal consonance, of principles of freedom, rights, of respect for every single person. It is what has allowed the extraordinary phenomenon of integration, of the promise of peace. In this season, in which wars begin to bleed Europe and beyond again, “remembering these values ​​is particularly important”. «For peace, culture, research, study, dialogue of common research beyond borders is an indispensable element, without which peaceful development cannot proceed. And for this reason what happens in universities is of great importance” said Mattarella.

11.29am The banner in Scampia

A maxi-banner was unrolled on a building, in front of the health professions center of the Federico II University, in Scampia, which will soon host the head of state, Sergio Mattarella, with the writing: «What does Scampia want, president? All”. The banner is signed by the Vele di Scampia Committee which has been working for years to find a solution to the deteriorating situation of the inhabitants of the Vele.

11.22 Gaza, students protest

The students want to bring a letter to the President of the Republic and to the rectors meeting at Federico II regarding the situation in the Gaza strip. Moments of tension with the police blocking them in a small adjacent alley without any possibility of movement. «Today in Naples is a day of celebration, but in Gaza people are dying in the complicity of Western governments. Here is the democracy of the Italian Republic: apparently sequins and clean clothes, but every voice of debate and dissent is hidden and repressed. We ask to be able to enter as a delegation to deliver the letter written by hundreds of students to the President of the Republic and the rectors gathered for the celebration. We too have the right to make our voice heard.”

11.08 Bocelli sings the national anthem

Before the inauguration of the academic year of the Federico II University of Naples, the head of state attended the unveiling of Lictera temporals by Asad Ventrella, a work in stainless steel. In the historic Aula Magna, at the entrance of President Mattarella, the National Anthem was sung by Andrea Bocelli and the Ode to Joy, the European anthem, performed by five musicians of the Nuova Orchestra Scarlatti will open the celebration. Among those present was the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano.

10.57am The president arrives

The president of the Republic, Sergio Mattarellaarrived at university Frederick II of Naples where today the celebrations for the 800 years of the oldest secular university in the world will begin. Mattarella will attend the inauguration of the academic year; Afterwards he will go to the university complex of Scampia, the Federico center for health professions, to cut the ribbon of the first specialist medical clinics. Present at the inauguration of the academic year were, among others, the Minister of the University, Annamaria Berninithe governor of Campania, Vincenzo De Lucathe mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi.

10.46 Manfredi: Mattarella in Scampia symbolic value

«The presence of President Mattarella a Escape It has a very symbolic value.” Thus the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, regarding the visit of the Head of State today to the Federico II headquarters in Scampia on the occasion of the start of the celebrations for the 800th anniversary of the University. «The opening of the University in Scampia means another Scampia – he added -, a Scampia that erases Gomorrah and starts again from the young people to whom we must give a different future, it means a dignity of living and of life». Manfredi underlined that «the presence of Mattarella for us is the recognition of a path we are taking and which has yet to be completed with the great Re Start Scampia project but it encourages us because opening the University in Scampia was an act of great commitment and courage and is the recognition of the work achieved.”

10.46 The great joy of rector Lorito

Talk about a “great joy” Matteo Loritothe rector of the Frederick II, the university that from today kicks off the celebrations of eight centuries of history. «Today we feel a burden but it is a light weight that pushes us towards the future. It is a great joy to have Mattarella visiting two locations, Bocelli singing the anthem, I would say that we have reached the highest moment – said the rector before the inauguration of the academic year – We do it above all for our students, we are here thanks to them. We present ourselves to Italy and the world as a great cultural heritage and today we will do it with facts. We also feel the closeness of the city and the region, all together we demonstrate what Naples has done in these eight centuries.” Then there is the presence of the Head of State Mattarella in Scampia: «It was a bet and it means that Scampia becomes an integral part of the system of Neapolitan culture known throughout the world».

10:00 Minister Bernini: the oldest universities host innovations

The celebrations for the 800th anniversary begin in the historic great hall with the inauguration of the academic year which had not taken place for years: in addition to the head of state, there is also the Minister of University and Research, Annamaria Bernini. «The 800th academic year of Federico II opens today, the oldest universities in the world are in Italy, a responsibility that history has given us. Knowledge is destined for immortality, it is up to us to illuminate the roots and bring them into the future” said the minister. «In Bologna a year ago President Mattarella inaugurated the Leonardo supercomputer, in San Giovanni a Teduccio, near Naples, the second most powerful will live, the oldest universities host the most innovative Italy, it is a pride and a burden of a new awareness. A university that has existed for centuries interprets the world that changes every minute”, added Minister Bernini.

08:00 Celebrations for the 800th anniversary

The inauguration of the academic year in the presence of the Head of State, Sergio Mattarella, but also of the first specialist clinics of the Federician complex, in Scampia. And then the national anthem sung by Andrea Bocelli, permanent works created by artists such as Asad Ventrella, Lello Esposito, Ciop&Kaf. Thus begins, in Naples, the celebrations for the 800 years of the Federico II University of Naples, the oldest secular university in the world.

