That Zlatan Ibrahimovic is very social is certainly not new. The Swede, in his own way, updates his followers from time to time with the most disparate news concerning his person. In recent months, for example, there have been constant news regarding his training in the pool or in the gym to better recover from his knee injury. But not just football: Ibra, in fact, shared the trailer for the film ‘Asterix and Obelix’ in which she will play the part of ‘Antivirus’.