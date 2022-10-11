The fountain in Piazzetta Sant’Andrea gets a makeover. In the next few days the Alto Trevigiano Servizi will uninstall the Fonte dello Zodiaco, the work of the sculptor Toni Benetton, to clean the bottom of the fountain and place the new led lighting. On this occasion, an Ats well will be refurbished which is located near the fountain and which contributes to the water supply of the city. Once the restoration works have been completed, the Source of the Zodiac it will return to its place.

Ats is also opening other construction sites in the San Zeno district. Work is underway to replace 230 meters of aqueduct network and 300 meters of sewerage in vicolo San Zeno B, via Saccardo and via Rizzi. As for the aqueduct, the plan provides for the replacement of the current water pipeline, now dated, with a new pipeline for about 80 meters in via Rizzi, while in the alley San Zeno B a line will be laid for 150 meters in length. Also planned is the reconstruction of the hydraulic nodes connecting with the existing pipelines as well as of all the connections facing the stretch of road affected by the works, in addition to the installation of user wells for housing the meters at the edge of private properties.

From a sewerage point of view, at the same time as the interventions for the water network, the construction site will see the laying of a new sewage pipe in vicolo San Zeno B for about 145 meters, while in via Saccardo and via Rizzi the new line for black water will have a length of 150 meters, with user shafts serving the existing buildings for connection to the municipal sewer system. The investment amounts to 100 thousand euros. At the end of the works, about 100 residents will be able to connect to the network.