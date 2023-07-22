Home » Iceland – Czech Republic 2:0, Young female soccer players lost for the second time at the EC
Sports

Iceland – Czech Republic 2:0, Young female soccer players lost for the second time at the EC

by admin

Kristjánsdóttir’s header sent the Icelanders into the lead in La Louviére in the 13th minute, and in the end Jörundsdóttir added insurance with a quick shot after a set piece. Meanwhile, the Czechs did not use several promising chances, Tenkrátová hit the crossbar.

“The biggest difference is in productivity. Iceland had one chance in the half and they converted it. We had five chances, we didn’t give. We have to press in the penalty area, but otherwise the girls showed that they can play football. Despite the loss, I’m completely satisfied with what they showed on the field,” the union website quoted coach Jan Navrátil as saying.

After the opening 0:1 defeat against France, the Czech 19 is still waiting for its first point and goal in the championship. Navrátil’s team will finish the group on Monday against the defending champions from Spain.

The start of the Fantasy League is approaching

European Under-19 Women’s Football Championship in Belgium: Group B: Iceland – Czech Republic 2:0 (1:0) Goals: 13. Kristjánsdóttirová, 85. Jörundsdóttirová. CR squad: Jílková – Trčková, Obadalová, Bárková, Pražienková (55. Polášková) – Bendová, Tenkrátová (82. Freislerová) – Ducháčková, Goretkiová (76. Bláhová), Švibková (55. Hlouchová) – Black. Coach: Navrátil.France – Spain 2:0 (0:0)1.France21003:062.Spain21013:233.Iceland21012:334.Czech Republic20020:30 Group A: Germany – Belgium 2:0 (1:0)Austria – Netherlands 1:0 (0:0)1.Germany22008:062. Netherlands21013:133.Austria21011:603.Belgium20020:50

See also  NATO defends the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine to stand up to Putin

You may also like

United States vs. Vietnam: Live and Direct Matchup...

Mbappé out of player list for Japan –...

ÖFB: U19 women celebrate historic victory at EM

Hopman Cup: Carlos Alcaraz beats David Goffin in...

Mbappè, PSG don’t call him up for the...

FANTASY: Ten tips for players, new fun starts...

The Arrival of Messi: Exploring the Unique Flags,...

Lionel Messi to come off bench in MLS...

Games of the third tournament day at a...

PSG is fed up with Mbappé and puts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy