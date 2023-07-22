Iceland – Czech Republic 2:0, Young female soccer players lost for the second time at the EC

Kristjánsdóttir’s header sent the Icelanders into the lead in La Louviére in the 13th minute, and in the end Jörundsdóttir added insurance with a quick shot after a set piece. Meanwhile, the Czechs did not use several promising chances, Tenkrátová hit the crossbar.

“The biggest difference is in productivity. Iceland had one chance in the half and they converted it. We had five chances, we didn’t give. We have to press in the penalty area, but otherwise the girls showed that they can play football. Despite the loss, I’m completely satisfied with what they showed on the field,” the union website quoted coach Jan Navrátil as saying.

After the opening 0:1 defeat against France, the Czech 19 is still waiting for its first point and goal in the championship. Navrátil’s team will finish the group on Monday against the defending champions from Spain.

European Under-19 Women’s Football Championship in Belgium: Group B: Iceland – Czech Republic 2:0 (1:0) Goals: 13. Kristjánsdóttirová, 85. Jörundsdóttirová. CR squad: Jílková – Trčková, Obadalová, Bárková, Pražienková (55. Polášková) – Bendová, Tenkrátová (82. Freislerová) – Ducháčková, Goretkiová (76. Bláhová), Švibková (55. Hlouchová) – Black. Coach: Navrátil.France – Spain 2:0 (0:0)1.France21003:062.Spain21013:233.Iceland21012:334.Czech Republic20020:30 Group A: Germany – Belgium 2:0 (1:0)Austria – Netherlands 1:0 (0:0)1.Germany22008:062. Netherlands21013:133.Austria21011:603.Belgium20020:50

