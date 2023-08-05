Idris and the characters from Fazio’s “Quelli che il calcio”: who was there

Idris Sanneh died on August 4, 2023 at the age of 72 after a hospitalization of about 20 days in the Poliambulanza. Television personality, journalist and great Juventus fan; during the first eight years ofQuelli che… il calcio, Fabio Fazio — host together with Marino Bartoletti — made him a constant figure on Italian Serie A Sundays. very attached to their teams and ready to comment the matches with passion and irony. Unknown faces who later became known thanks to their support, brought to the small screen by a broadcast that in 1993 – the year of the first edition – created a new way of experiencing football. Just Idris will admit: thanks to my support for Juventus that I became famous. But besides the Gambian, who were the other fans who took part in Fazio’s broadcast and who gained popularity thanks to their favorite team?

