Bruno Mascolo, point guard of Happy Casa Brindisi, analyzes the team during the break for the Quotidiano di Puglia: «Have we found the square? Most likely yes, but the important thing is not to stop and continue on the path we have taken. We left behind a first round in which we could certainly have done better, we left a few too many points by the wayside which in the end cost us access to the Italian Cup Final Eight. It’s a great regret because the F8 was a goal within our reach. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as we wanted, but we understood that we had to change the register because what we were doing wasn’t enough».
