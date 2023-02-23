Home Sports If we have found the square? Most likely yes
Sports

If we have found the square? Most likely yes

by admin
If we have found the square? Most likely yes

Bruno Mascolo, point guard of Happy Casa Brindisi, analyzes the team during the break for the Quotidiano di Puglia: «Have we found the square? Most likely yes, but the important thing is not to stop and continue on the path we have taken. We left behind a first round in which we could certainly have done better, we left a few too many points by the wayside which in the end cost us access to the Italian Cup Final Eight. It’s a great regret because the F8 was a goal within our reach. Unfortunately, it didn’t go as we wanted, but we understood that we had to change the register because what we were doing wasn’t enough».

See also  Moscow cancels Moldovan sovereignty and accuses: "Kiev is preparing armed provocation in Transnistria". The ten… - the Republic

You may also like

More trouble for Barcelona

The University of Genoa at the Ocean Live...

Qatar Airways is Global Partner of Formula 1...

Scattered considerations on the new SF23 — Sportellate.it

8 – #sixteenwomen do you say omega 3...

To lose weight train at this time |

The most spectacular mountain flowers

Trilix, 2 new versions of the Moto Parilla...

Virtus Segafredo alongside Bimbo Tu

Turin-Cremonese on TV and streaming: where to watch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy