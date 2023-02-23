Home News Improvement of roads in rural area of ​​Hato Corozal advances
Improvement of roads in rural area of ​​Hato Corozal advances

Towards the village of El Suní in the municipality of Hato Corozal, the administration of Salomón Sanabria completed the rehabilitation and maintenance of 16 km of the road that connects this community.

Through the Risk Management Department, road access was improved for 30 peasant families, who had been waiting for support from the administrations for several years.

This work is part of the action plan, arranged by the engineer Salomón with the communities, where the roads most affected by the rains in Paz de Ariporo, Támara, Yopal, Hato Corozal, Trinidad have been intervened and it is expected to reach other municipalities, explained Arvey Méndez Acosta, director of Risk Management in Casanare.

On the road to Suní, loading of material, conformation, ditching, and compaction were carried out. Work supported by the Municipal Mayor’s Office and peasant leaders.

There are already more than 200 km of improved roads, so far in the Casanare Governor’s summer plan through Disaster Risk Management.

Source: Government of Casanare

