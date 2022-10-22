Covid returns to put a spoke in the wheel at the Apu Old Wild West. There are four players who tested positive in the tests carried out in compliance with health protocols: according to the first reconstructions, the positive athletes would be Nobile, Sherrill, Palumbo and a youth team attached to the first team for training. For all isolation as per procedure.

PLAY

At the moment there is no room to ask for the postponement of the match scheduled for today at 20 against Tramec Cento. The Fip protocols, in fact, allow the postponement in case of positivity of at least 35% of the list of athletes presented by the company at the beginning of the season. The APU presented a list of 15 elements: the 12 that are usually used in official matches and 3 of the youth teams that from time to time train with the senior group. This means that the Juventus club could ask for the postponement only in the presence of 6 positivity among the 15 players on the list. We play, therefore, unless two other positivity emerge in the hours preceding the match. As for the four players affected by Covid, they are all in good condition: the symptoms are mild, typical of seasonal flu. The prospect is to repeat the tampon after five days of isolation, in case of negativity they will be able to resume training, subject to renewal of competitive fitness.

THE PEDESTRIAN CHARGE

Yesterday afternoon, an hour after the official note on the four positivity, the president of the APU intervened to shake up an environment troubled by the cold shower. “Bad luck strikes us again. We will play regularly, the federal regulation requires a minimum of 6 players for a postponement, which Cento does not intend to grant. I am sure that our team will face this unexpected difficulty head on, taking the field with a knife between its teeth. He will do it for his comrades blocked at home by the virus, he will do it for our splendid audience, for the whole of Apumania ».

Alessandro Pedone invites the team and the fans to give their all to achieve success despite the emergency: «The goal is and remains to win and confirm our leadership in the standings, without feeling sorry for ourselves, looking ahead with the strong DNA that distinguishes us. In addition to the determination of the team, we will need more than ever the support and warmth of our people, who we are sure will support the boys for the full 40 minutes. Let’s beat bad luck together, let’s beat Hundred together. Everyone to Carnera and go to the Apu ».

PREVIOUS COVID

For the third consecutive season the virus entered the Udine locker room, developing an outbreak. In January 2021 the first case: Dominique Johnson positive on the eve of the big home match with Turin, a prelude to other positivity in the following days and to a string of six consecutive defeats. In November 2021 another outbreak, the Asufc quarantines the team and skips the match with Turin, to the resumption defeat with Cantù after a week of stop.