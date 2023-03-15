Home Sports Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie’s run ended by Frances Tiafoe in quarter-finals
Sports

Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie’s run ended by Frances Tiafoe in quarter-finals

by admin
Indian Wells: Cameron Norrie’s run ended by Frances Tiafoe in quarter-finals
Norrie won the Rio Open two weeks ago and was on an eight-match winning run

British number one Cameron Norrie’s run in Indian Wells ended with an error-strewn defeat against American Frances Tiafoe in the quarter-finals.

Norrie, who won the event in 2021, was well below his best and beaten 6-4 6-4 by the 25-year-old 14th seed.

Norrie, 27, the 10th seed, looked unusually flat at times and made 28 unforced errors.

Tiafoe will play Russian fifth seed Daniil Medvedev or Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain in the semi-final.

He reached the semi-final of the US Open last year but this is the first time he has reached the last four of a Masters 1000 event.

“It is big,” he said. “I’m super happy about today.

“I have been playing really well all week. I am happy being here.”

The opening stages of the match were interrupted by drizzle in the desert but afterwards Tiafoe was comfortably the better player in windy conditions.

He broke serve at 3-3 in the first set before closing out the set and soon took a 5-2 lead in the second.

Norrie won the next two games but Tiafoe closed out the match on his serve on the second attempt.

The defeat ends the British singles interest in Indians Wells, one of the most high-profile tournaments outside of the Grand Slams, after Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu were beaten on Tuesday.

See also  NORTEC WINTER TRAIL RUNNING CUP POWERED BY SCARPA

You may also like

New investor presented: 777 Partners invests 100 million...

Ja Morant suspended eight games by NBA after...

Riots with Eintracht fans in Naples

F1: Austrian Grand Prix extends contract until 2027

3rd league: Ingolstadt loses the five-goal thriller from...

Manchester United ownership: Uefa says multi-club ownership rules...

Football Champions League: SSC Naples against Frankfurt –...

Ski jumper Althaus achieves seventh win of the...

Memphis, Morant’s return could take place after March...

3rd division: Oldenburg wins Kiliç debut against BVB...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy